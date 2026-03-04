Revolutionizing Fintech CX: How Bnext Transformed Customer Support with Avaya

In the competitive landscape of financial technology, customer experience (CX) is a critical differentiator. Bnext, a pioneering fintech company, understands this better than most. With a mission to redefine how users manage their finances, Bnext offers an intuitive app that empowers customers to handle various transactions with ease. The company’s emphasis on technology, innovation, and user-centric design has made it a standout player in the fintech sector.