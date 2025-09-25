Transcom injects scale + innovation into BPO offerings

In the past, Transcom’s infrastructure was designed to service only calls originating in-region. Clients were increasingly asking for more sophisticated capabilities. In response, Transcom moved to upgrade its environment to position itself with abilities to solve more complex problems. A centralization strategy targeted improved flexibility across sites in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“We considered updating our systems separately by region, but it made much more sense to centralize,” observes Sytze Koopmans, Transcom CTO. “So the motive was the need to upgrade, but we opted for centralization because of its scalability.”

Transcom has located its global hub in the Netherlands. “The new strategy is that it is through the gateways in the Netherlands where the phone calls will be put through to agents across Europe,” comments Koopmans.

“This makes our call centers very flexible because we do not need to scale by location, or have to move a physical system as we move,” he says. “Landing calls, routing, IVR and recording will all be centralized in the Netherlands.”

Dick Kouwenhoven, Avaya Global Account Manager, observes, “The scale of the system and the data center is unlike any other in the Benelux.”

DatapointEurope and SPS, the key Avaya Business Partners in this project, worked very closely with the architects of Transcom to set up this business-critical system. Reliability is crucial, because the contact centers must be up 99.999% of the time.

“The new system is built in a British Telecom data center and routed over the British Telecom network via IP / MPLS,” says Kouwenhoven. ” Setting up a multi-channel contact center is challenging enough, but globally in a multinational company it is almost impossible to control. Multinational companies are facing an enormous challenge organizing and managing excellent customer contact services in different countries. Most global organizations have to deal with many different contracts, as well as points of contacts in different countries.”

“Each of these provide a part of the multi-channel contact center service solution,” he adds. “Local regulations and endless streams of invoices from service deliverers make matters even more complex to manage. DatapointEurope and SPS have proven to be successful in these processes by enabling Transcom to manage all of this and by making sure that Transcom was able to maintain the optimum service level for all their customers regionwide against acceptable and manageable costs.”