Through hurricanes and pandemics, Nicholls State University stays connected in the Cloud with Avaya Cloud Office

Once employees saw how easy it was to use Avaya Cloud Office and that they wouldn’t have to share their personal contact information, the floodgates opened for compelling use cases. As more staff and students returned to campus, Nicholls State continued to use Avaya Cloud Office for always-on communication. Marine biologists out in the bayous, athletic directors out in the field, and recruiters who are always on-the-go can be easily reached using four-digit dialing. Single sign-on simplifies system use further, enabling faculty and staff to use their “MyNichollsID” to log into their software app or mobile app.

The university’s police department especially benefits from the ease of four-digit dialing. When an investigator is called in to examine an incident, they understandably don’t want to provide their personal cell number. This added travel time to go back and forth to their office phone to speak with students and collect and verify information. Using Avaya Cloud Office, they can call from their dedicated DID on their cell phone or a laptop through the app – shielding personal contact information – and talk to students to verify information anytime, anywhere. The system’s automatic call recording feature has also been beneficial for these legal investigations. Police can start recordings at the moment they’re needed and Avaya Cloud Office automatically transcribes these recordings for legal use. They can then be stored to keep on record.

Avaya Cloud Office also provides compliance with Kari’s Law and Ray Baum’s Act, which its legacy communications system did not. These laws require multi-line phone systems (like those found in schools, hotels, and offices) to enable direct dial to 911, and that those calls include a detailed “dispatchable location” to decrease response time. By moving away from its outdated communications system to Avaya Cloud Office, Nicholls State has become NG911-enabled with the power to provide greater location accuracy and multimedia – and at a lower cost.