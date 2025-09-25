Avaya helps Leon County streamline, centralize, and flexibly create new experiences

Leon County is home to Florida’s capital, Tallahassee, serving approximately 275,000 citizens with 800 employees working across various offices including public library services, public safety, human resources, public works, tourism, and administration. The county’s IT team is unique in that it serves not just these offices, led by the Board of County Commissioners, but also governmental partners including the Sheriff, Court Administration, Clerk of Courts, Supervisor of Elections, State Attorney, Public Defender, Tax Collector, and Property Appraiser. Leon County also supports the joint county-city Consolidated Dispatch Agency, which fields calls for the Leon County Sheriff, Tallahassee Police, Tallahassee Fire Department, and County Emergency Medical Services as well as the Emergency Operations Center.

For Michelle Taylor, CIO at Leon County Government, this creates a wide-ranging set of challenges, from 24x7 support for governmental partners to scalable communications for planned and unexpected spikes in call volume.

Each constitutional office has its own smaller IT resources for department-specific application support, while Taylor and her team provide consolidated enterprise services such as network infrastructure, cloud computing, and the desktop application suite, including email, Internet, and telephony services.

The county’s mission statement is simple but powerful: “People focused, Performance Driven.” This is evidenced by the hundreds of citizen initiatives the county has implemented in recent years to improve the programs and services it offers. For example, adding a “button” to translate the county’s emergency information portal website to keep citizens of any language proficiency informed during a disaster or creating a “Help My Pet” sticker to assist first responders in contacting a pet caretaker when the owner cannot be reached.

For over 15 years, Leon County has relied on Avaya to manage its various communication needs with great success. “Frankly, we just wouldn’t be able to do it without the Avaya system,” said Taylor. When the county originally realized it needed to consolidate its multiple stand-alone systems (approximately 40 units), it introduced a central platform to transform voice communications. However, much has changed since the county installed its original Avaya solution, particularly in technology, global health awareness, social change, and the Customer Experience (CX) expectations of citizens. . Recognizing this, the County embraced the cloud with Avaya Experience Platform to improve citizen-facing services and lay a better foundation for growth and innovation. The catalyst for the County’s transformation journey was the unprecedented global pandemic in 2020.