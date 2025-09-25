Leon County
Avaya helps Leon County streamline, centralize, and flexibly create new experiences
Working with Avaya, Leon County in Florida has been able to deliver on its customer promise: People Focused, Performance Driven.
With a more open, collaborative, and secure communications environment across its various departments, Leon County can quickly adjust to keep pace with rapid changes and deliver experiences that matter – all while saving costs and improving productivity and availability.
Challenges
- Inflexible, outdated systems
- Availability during an outage
- Workforce Optimization
Value created
- Enhanced technology solutions
- Centralized communication across multiple department locations
- Reduced IT workload
- Greater agility and ability to adapt and respond to customer needs and demands
- Increased productivity and responsiveness with mobility features
Leon County is home to Florida’s capital, Tallahassee, serving approximately 275,000 citizens with 800 employees working across various offices including public library services, public safety, human resources, public works, tourism, and administration. The county’s IT team is unique in that it serves not just these offices, led by the Board of County Commissioners, but also governmental partners including the Sheriff, Court Administration, Clerk of Courts, Supervisor of Elections, State Attorney, Public Defender, Tax Collector, and Property Appraiser. Leon County also supports the joint county-city Consolidated Dispatch Agency, which fields calls for the Leon County Sheriff, Tallahassee Police, Tallahassee Fire Department, and County Emergency Medical Services as well as the Emergency Operations Center.
For Michelle Taylor, CIO at Leon County Government, this creates a wide-ranging set of challenges, from 24x7 support for governmental partners to scalable communications for planned and unexpected spikes in call volume.
Each constitutional office has its own smaller IT resources for department-specific application support, while Taylor and her team provide consolidated enterprise services such as network infrastructure, cloud computing, and the desktop application suite, including email, Internet, and telephony services.
The county’s mission statement is simple but powerful: “People focused, Performance Driven.” This is evidenced by the hundreds of citizen initiatives the county has implemented in recent years to improve the programs and services it offers. For example, adding a “button” to translate the county’s emergency information portal website to keep citizens of any language proficiency informed during a disaster or creating a “Help My Pet” sticker to assist first responders in contacting a pet caretaker when the owner cannot be reached.
For over 15 years, Leon County has relied on Avaya to manage its various communication needs with great success. “Frankly, we just wouldn’t be able to do it without the Avaya system,” said Taylor. When the county originally realized it needed to consolidate its multiple stand-alone systems (approximately 40 units), it introduced a central platform to transform voice communications. However, much has changed since the county installed its original Avaya solution, particularly in technology, global health awareness, social change, and the Customer Experience (CX) expectations of citizens. . Recognizing this, the County embraced the cloud with Avaya Experience Platform to improve citizen-facing services and lay a better foundation for growth and innovation. The catalyst for the County’s transformation journey was the unprecedented global pandemic in 2020.
Flexibility to meet rapidly changing circumstances
Agility has emerged as the number one need for the government sector which was accelerated by COVID-19. To become more adaptive and responsive, government institutions need flexible solutions that allow them to deploy “on the fly” to meet quick and changing circumstances. For Leon County, this meant rapid CX innovation, enabling citizens to quickly get the answers they need to work with the county’s emergency operations center (EOC) during emergencies. With the pandemic, the EOC was at some level of activation for a record-breaking 610 days. “We need that agility in order to rise to the occasion as different needs come up,” said Taylor.
Since transforming its CX capabilities, the county has been able to flexibly pivot as various situations arise. When the county instituted a fire services fee, it was able to quickly set up a service dedicated to taking calls and questions from the public (such as why the county is implementing the fee, and how it will affect the public). Rather than hiring new staff, the county was able to harness the skills of existing workers across various offices to field these calls, saving costs while delivering a better experience for citizens looking for specific answers and information.
During Hurricane Hermine, the privately funded “211 Big Bend” experienced both a power outage and generator failure. 211 Big Bend provides 24x7 human service information and assistance, including emotional support, crisis counselling, suicide prevention, and related information and referrals. The county succeeded in transferring services to a temporary operation inside the Emergency Operations Center in less than one hour, assuring those critical services could continue for Leon County citizens.
"We had to transition our workforce quickly and safely, yet we still had our main numbers being advertised to the public. Whatever the need, if our citizens are calling, we must be able to connect with them."
Michelle Taylor, CIO at Leon County Government
Streamlining and centralizing communications
Emergency planning in recent years has accelerated the need for county operations and staff to operate from anywhere. “We had to quickly and safely transition our workforce, yet we still had our main numbers being advertised to the public and phones still had to be answered,” Taylor explained. This could be anything from a question about trash pickup and requests for injunctions for domestic abuse, to suicidal calls where individuals may pose a danger to themselves or others. “Whatever the need, if our citizens are calling, we must be able to connect with them.”
Avaya’s mobility management enables calls to ring in synchronization across multiple devices. “So many times, I have not been in my office – either being in a meeting or another building – and I used to miss important calls. There would be some days I wouldn’t even make it into the office because I was working from another office location. The mobility features are a real benefit for us”, explains Taylor.
Shared services on behalf of citizens
Working together in the interest of all citizens, the Leon County Sheriff, Florida State University, and the Tallahassee Police have created the ‘Real-Time Crime Center’. This acts as a “shared resource center” amongst the organizations, stationed at Florida State University and managed through the Avaya platform.
During a crisis or other local situations, these public services can share vital information and analytics directly from organization to organization in real-time, resulting in faster and safer emergency response through the rapid exchange of information. For example, during a potential active shooter situation, the agencies can share information immediately as it is received, provide research and analysis of the information, and share it across all three agencies in real time, giving feedback to the first responders on location to quickly make them aware of known or discovered hazards. This benefits all first responders, not just law enforcement, which Michelle is all too aware of as her eldest child is a firefighter/EMT.
Seamless collaboration
Leon County is building on its success by centralizing their employee interactions around the Avaya Communications and Collaboration Suite, recognizing that Employee Experience (EX) is equally as important as CX.
County workers hold staff meetings, team meetings, and project meetings virtually. “We’ll have people right next door to each other jumping on virtual meetings even though they can walk into the conference room,” said Taylor. “I could see this trend continuing. Workers have grown accustomed to it, and it has also been a boon for productivity.”
One of the first things we realized when we got the new system was that most of our offices didn’t need a receptionist anymore. Because of this, we were able to reallocate those positions to fill other needs of the organization,” explains Taylor.
The transition will allow the county to streamline service provisioning, standardising on a single platform, saving costs and creating a better user experience. Avaya Communications and Collaboration Suite empowers employees with anytime, anywhere access to information via a full range of integrated collaboration capabilities including calling, meetings, messaging, task management, file sharing, and more – all billed and serviced by one provider.
Staying people-focused and performance driven
Leon County has prioritized CX and EX to deliver on its customer promise: People Focused, Performance Driven. With a more open, collaborative, and secure communications environment across the departments and organizations, the County can quickly adjust to keep pace with rapid changes and deliver experiences that matter – all while saving costs and improving productivity and availability.
Leon County realized it needed to consolidate and begin embracing the cloud to improve citizen-facing services and lay a better foundation for growth and innovation.
"There would be some days I wouldn’t even make it into the office because I was out and about servicing different needs. The mobility features are huge for us."
Michelle Taylor, CIO at Leon County Government
About Leon County
Leon County is home to Florida’s capital, Tallahassee, which was established in 1824. Legislative and executive offices and the State House and Senate chambers are located here. As a political subdivision of the state, the County is guided by an elected, seven-member Board of County Commissioners. Five members of the Board are elected to serve specific commission districts, and two members are elected at-large. The County Administrator is appointed by the Board to oversee all functions, directives, and policies.
275,000
citizens
800
employees