A Healthy Solution: Buchholz/Winsen Hospitals set the course for digitalisation

Another advantage of the Avaya solution is the integrated MACS alarm server. In the event of a fire, for example, it automatically alerts the individual stations and thus accelerates the evacuation. But that's not all; with the help of the MACS server, in the event of a disaster or a mass casualty incident, specialists from the region can be alerted in no time at all.

And there is something else that distinguishes the new emergency call system of the acute clinics. It also functions as a cardiac and resuscitation alarm in the Buchholz and Winsen hospitals. In plain language, this means that in the event of life-threatening incidents on the hospital premises, the alarm can be triggered by pressing a single button on all DECT telephones of the resuscitation teams. They can see at a glance where they are needed and can be on site as quickly as possible. This saves time, which is crucial especially in the case of cardiovascular arrest or strokes because then, as we know, every minute counts.

The Avaya solution not only optimises internal communication it also delivers top-class service environment and thus gives hospitals an important competitive advantage. "When choosing a hospital, selective patients increasingly consider not only the treatment offered but also the surroundings," says Jan Paul. Accordingly, hospitals have to focus on the service concept and thus on the needs of the patients.

The supporting organisation has succeeded in this. Patients in the elective wards there now benefit from an extensive range of entertainment. Mobile terminals offer access to media libraries, online video libraries and a digital newsstand with daily newspapers, magazines, e-books and digital games.