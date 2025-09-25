By most measures, Dubai is the fastest-growing city in the world. The London Guardian recently reported that an amazing U.S. $100 billion worth of projects were either already underway or planned for the near future.

Naturally, such unprecedented growth strained the existing infrastructure, particularly Dubai’s transportation system. Moving a rapidly-growing number of workers, residents and tourists around is the responsibility of the Roads and Transit Authority (RTA). And a big part of that responsibility is providing accurate, timely information.

Most of that information is provided via telephone. “Everybody in Dubai knows the phone number 800-9090,” says Mrs. Aysha Saad Al Busmait, Director of the RTA Customer Service Centers Department. The number is advertised throughout the city to remind people of their single point of contact for all questions regarding public transportation.

Travelers rely on the 800-9090 number to inquire about taxi service (both on land and water), choose a bus route, check traffic conditions or report problems. Previously, all of these calls — approximately 20,000 per week — would go to agents in a call center. In 2007, RTA management realized that their existing outsourced call center could not successfully handle the large and steadily growing volume of calls.

“We needed to provide something better — a modern, in-house contact center, not just a call center,” says Mr. Yousef Jawad, CEO of Services for RTA. “We also needed a reliable partner to help us implement that new and better solution.”

The success of the project would be measured directly by improved customer satisfaction (“CSAT”). And when the customer is the entire traveling public of the world’s fastest-growing city, this is a demanding commitment to make.