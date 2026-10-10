Avaya Services for Transportation and Mobility

Expertise that powers every traveler, member, and mobility connection

Get the guidance you need at every step, from designing and implementing to managing your communications infrastructure, so your organization can deliver reliable, responsive experiences across passenger service, disruption assistance, connected services, mobility operations, operator support, and employee collaboration.

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We strengthen the connections that keep customers and mobility services moving

Our specialists help you assess, design, and manage your communications infrastructure for smarter performance, greater resilience, and continuous modernization. From deployment to optimization, we help keep critical communications running seamlessly across contact centers, disruption operations, stations, service networks, mobility platforms, corporate offices, and hybrid environments.

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Avaya Professional Services

Design the right communications environment for passengers, travelers, members, customers, agents, station teams, operators, service partners, and employees. Plan for contingencies, integrate new capabilities, and manage modernization with 300+ packaged services and fully customizable engagements built around your operational, customer experience, and technology requirements.

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Managed Services

Choose the right balance between an Avaya-managed and self-managed environment based on your operational, customer experience, and technical needs. Avaya offers a full stack of ITIL/ISO-aligned standard or custom services for your communications infrastructure, backed by SLAs to help support the availability and continuity transportation and mobility operations demand.

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Support Services

Keep the communications behind disruption assistance, passenger service, connected fleet support, operator operations, mobility services, and workforce collaboration performing at their best. Get comprehensive, cost-effective support designed to maximize reliability and availability, identify potential issues early, and resolve problems quickly so your teams can stay focused on passengers, fleets, and mobility operations.

Why customers choose us

GDIT logo

GDIT demonstrates how automation can help manage high-volume service demand

GDIT uses Avaya contact center technology to support large interaction volumes while increasing automation and reducing agent workload. Transportation and mobility organizations can apply similar approaches to disruption assistance, scheduling, rebooking, claims, route inquiries, and other high-volume customer operations.

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Aflac logo

Aflac shows how intelligent assistance can improve important customer interactions

Aflac uses innovative Avaya technologies, including AI agent assist, to help employees deliver more efficient and empathetic support. Transportation and mobility organizations can apply similar capabilities when customers need disruption help, travel support, itinerary information, service assistance, or other high-value interactions.

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Access Bank logo

Access Bank demonstrates how organizations can modernize while maintaining hybrid environments

Access Bank combines established on-premises communications capabilities with cloud-based digital channels and automation. Its approach demonstrates how transportation and mobility organizations can introduce new digital experiences, AI, and automation while continuing to maximize existing infrastructure and technology investments.

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