What customers reveal about the future of trust, loyalty, and experience

In 2026, the customer journey in financial services is no longer just about resolving issues—it’s about reinforcing confidence. In a landscape of automation, AI, and rapid digitization, one message rings clear:

Customers don’t just want service. They want to feel secure, seen, and understood. Based on a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults, this report reveals the emotional and behavioral signals reshaping financial services—from the human need for empathy in high-stakes moments to the growing expectation that digital experiences be both intelligent and personal.

This isn’t just consumer data—it’s a new framework for CX transformation. One where connection becomes currency, trust is earned in real time, and the contact center evolves into a Connection Center—anchored in precision, empathy, and orchestration.