What customers reveal about the future of trust, loyalty, and experience

In 2026, the customer journey in financial services is no longer just about resolving issues—it’s about reinforcing confidence. In a landscape of automation, AI, and rapid digitization, one message rings clear:
Customers don’t just want service. They want to feel secure, seen, and understood. Based on a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults, this report reveals the emotional and behavioral signals reshaping financial services—from the human need for empathy in high-stakes moments to the growing expectation that digital experiences be both intelligent and personal.
This isn’t just consumer data—it’s a new framework for CX transformation. One where connection becomes currency, trust is earned in real time, and the contact center evolves into a Connection Center—anchored in precision, empathy, and orchestration.
In this new report, explore:
- Why human conversation still drives trust—and why 83% of customers say speaking to a real person is critical when issues arise
- How speed reflects credibility—with 60% of customers expecting live support in under 6 minutes
- Why AI must be orchestrated, not isolated—and how memory, emotion, and context drive loyalty
- What 76% of consumers mean when they say CX is the deciding factor between financial brands
- How to make personalization feel like value—not surveillance
- Why channel switching without starting over is a new baseline for financial journeys
