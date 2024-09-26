Leveraging AI in K12

Leveraging AI in K-12
Access the Overview on Leveraging AI in K-12
Students are using AI as a tool for their success,
why not join them?
Artificial Intelligence tools have altered how students and faculty use technology to learn and work, but how is your school using it to innovate?
AI opens the door to numerous possibilities for learning beyond the traditional classroom setting, but it’s not just about the students. Faculty members can harness the power of AI to gain stronger insights on classes, provide round-the-clock support to students, and innovate in their teaching methods.
At Avaya, we specialize in fostering a supportive and dynamic environment, facilitating connections among students, faculty, and families with the broader campus community to cultivate a vibrant campus culture.