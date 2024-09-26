Leveraging AI in Higher Education
Students are using AI as a tool for their success, why not join them?
Access now
AI in the student journey
From their first day on campus all the way to graduation, AI can revolutionize the entirety of interactions in the educational journey for students at your school.
AI opens the door to numerous possibilities for learning beyond the traditional classroom setting, but it’s not just about the students. Faculty members can harness the power of AI to gain stronger insights on classes, provide round-the-clock support to students, and innovate in their teaching methods.
At Avaya, we specialize in fostering a supportive and dynamic environment, facilitating connections among students, faculty, and families with the broader campus community to cultivate a vibrant campus culture.