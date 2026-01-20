The public safety sector is facing a critical workforce crisis.

Police departments are seeing resignations up 47% since 2019, and 911 dispatcher vacancy rates have hit 30%. Agencies are being asked to do the impossible: improve community engagement and response times with fewer resources than ever before.

We cannot hire our way out of this crisis. We must innovate our way through it.

A new model of Predictive Public Safety is emerging. By leveraging intelligent platforms and open standards like the Model Context Protocol (MCP), agencies can turn their technology into a force multiplier—automating inter-agency workflows and creating a Common Operational Picture (COP) that saves seconds when they matter most.

Download this strategic brief to learn how to deploy a unified, CJIS-compliant platform that empowers your team to see the whole picture.

