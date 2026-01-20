The U.S. healthcare system loses an estimated $687 billion annually to administrative complexity. But the real cost isn't just financial—it's measured in clinician burnout and fragmented patient care. Today, physicians spend nearly 2 hours on administrative tasks for every 1 hour of direct patient care.

Disconnected systems force patients to bridge the gaps between specialists, pharmacies, and billing departments. When data doesn't flow, diagnoses slow down, and preventable readmissions rise—costing hospitals millions in penalties.

A new vision for healthcare operations is emerging.

