The shift towards Intelligent Communications and Collaboration is transforming the way we work, with AI-based Assistants and Agents playing larger roles to simplify tasks like information capture and sharing. Initially driven by video conferencing, voice intelligence has now integrated into UC&C platforms, enhancing team collaboration and productivity. In 2024, many providers introduced intelligent capabilities and formed partnerships to expand their feature stacks.

The seventh Globe for UC&C platforms evaluates 14 providers in a growing market.

UC&C platforms have become strategic in the age of AI and security, with omnichannel communications emerging as essential. Integration with low code connectors and secure communication across multiple channels are key trends. Video and messaging are surpassing voice, but voice remains a reliable fallback. Intelligent UC&C platforms will increasingly automate and support both humans and virtual agents.

Providers are bundling capabilities to offer comprehensive omnichannel communication solutions, addressing the need for voice, video, and chat applications. Emergency broadcast features and telehealth use cases are gaining importance, driven by AI advancements.

