Solutions like Avaya Experience Platform are already doing this, allowing organizations to build a dynamic and adaptable contact center ecosystem enabled by AI. According to Aragon research, the ICC market has shifted, and with a focus on Generative AI to power virtual agents, the time is now to transform the contact center. As digital labor continues to grow, the 15 major vendors in this report are in the midst of some of the biggest changes since this market came to fruition 25 years ago. Aragon Research positioned itself as an AI trailblazer in 2018 when they introduced the concept of the Intelligent Contact Center (ICC), an AI-enabled contact center with faster interactions, deeper insights, and seamless experiences for both customers and customer service teams. Fast-forward to today and AI has taken contact centers--and the world—by storm. Aragon Research explains that “over the last 11 months, with the advent of OpenAI ChatGPT and the shift to large language models, it is clear that AI is here to stay.”

