The Aragon Research Globe™ for the Intelligent Contact Center, 2025
The Race to AI-based Agents and Next-Generation CX Experiences
Who are the Intelligent Contact Center providers and how will they evolve?
The ICC market continues to evolve, with groundbreaking changes reshaping the landscape. Virtual agents are now stepping into the forefront, complementing human agents and redefining customer interactions. According to Aragon Research, digital labor is on the rise, and the 15 major vendors featured in this report are navigating one of the most significant transformations since the market's inception 25 years ago.
Aragon highlights the critical role of AI and generative technologies in enabling seamless, personalized customer experiences. Predictions for 2025 emphasize the widespread adoption of virtual agents, the integration of enhanced customer profiles, and the use of third-party large language models (LLMs) trained on proprietary product and service data.
As enterprises face mounting pressure to modernize, the focus has shifted to solutions that balance automation with human expertise, enabling faster resolutions and deeper customer insights. With voice, chat, and omnichannel capabilities becoming central, the future of customer support is set to be more efficient, innovative, and customer-centric than ever before.
This report identifies the key providers driving change in the ICC market and offers a detailed evaluation of trends shaping the future of customer engagement.