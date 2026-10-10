Critical communications infrastructure for transportation and mobility
Avaya Nexus provides a secure, resilient voice foundation for transportation and mobility organizations where communication downtime can disrupt disruption assistance, passenger service, operator operations, fleet support, service delivery, and business continuity.
Mission-critical voice for transportation and mobility
Across disruption assistance, passenger care, operator networks, service operations, fleet support, mobility services, connected fleet programs, and distributed facilities, voice remains essential when an issue is urgent, complex, or operationally significant.
Avaya Nexus modernizes enterprise voice without forcing a disruptive rip-and-replace, preserving operational control and existing infrastructure investments while introducing a cloud-native, zero-downtime architecture designed for large, distributed, and high-stakes environments.
The transportation and mobility communications landscape has shifted
Transportation and mobility solutions are becoming highly connected. Advancements like electric transit, telemetry, digital ticketing, and autonomous systems are reshaping how users plan, book, and utilize transit services. Yet automation cannot replace dependable human communication.
During travel disruptions, charging failures, or fleet issues, quick connections remain vital. Communications also link operations, stations, call centers, field teams, security, and partners.
Voice is now integrated with customer data, workflows, analytics, and AI processes. This makes system availability, security, interoperability, voice quality, and control crucial. Avaya Nexus is specifically engineered for these requirements.
When mobility breaks down, communication becomes part of getting people moving again.
What is critical communications infrastructure for transportation and mobility?
Critical communications infrastructure is the modern evolution of enterprise voice for transportation and mobility environments where communication failure can create immediate passenger, operational, safety, or financial consequences.
It is designed to support:
- Zero-downtime communications for critical mobility operations
- High availability during travel disruptions, demand surges, and infrastructure disruption
- Resilient communications across stations, terminals, operations centers, contact centers, and distributed facilities
- Security, identity governance, and operational accountability
- Integration with workflow, notification, customer experience, collaboration, and operational systems
- Cloud-native scalability without unnecessarily disrupting existing infrastructure investments
For transportation and mobility organizations, voice is more than another customer service channel. It can become part of the infrastructure that connects people with help when mobility is interrupted.
The standard for transportation and mobility critical communications
Avaya Nexus combines four foundational capabilities for critical transportation and mobility communications: high resiliency, hardened security and compliance capabilities, deployment flexibility, and integration readiness.
For transportation and mobility environments where communications cannot fail
Avaya Nexus can support environments such as:
- Disruption assistance operations
- Passenger customer contact centers
- Operator and station networks
- Connected fleet customer support
- Fleet and mobility operations
- EV transit and charging support
- Technical escalation centers
- Emergency and incident response
These environments require more than bundled telephony. They require resilient infrastructure.
"Strengthening resilient communications capabilities is essential to ensuring continuity of critical infrastructure operations.."
U.S. Department of Energy, Resilient Communication Systems, 2025
The architectural foundations of critical transportation and mobility communications
Transportation and mobility communications infrastructure must deliver across three essential dimensions: reliability, governance, and controlled modernization. Avaya Nexus is engineered around those requirements through a modern, zero-downtime architecture.
Mobility operates around the clock across time zones, holidays, and weekends. Transit systems stay active, disruption assistance remains active, and contact centers serve passengers whenever issues arise, making downtime unacceptable.
Avaya Nexus supports zero-downtime operations through:
- Dual-availability zone deployment models
- Nodal failover and branch survivability
- Redundant session handling and service isolation
- Continuous service during maintenance and upgrades
Because when someone needs help getting home, communications should not become another obstacle.
Transportation and mobility communications involve sensitive data like passenger identities, itinerary details, locations, service records, and payments. As voice feeds transcription, analytics, and AI workflows, communications integrity is essential.
Avaya Nexus prioritizes controlled, high-quality voice capture supported by:
- Encrypted signaling and media (TLS / SRTP)
- Centralized identity and access management (Keycloak-based IAM, SSO, MFA)
- Role-based access controlsCertificate lifecycle management
- Audit-ready logging and monitoring
Voice is increasingly more than communication. It can become an input to the broader customer and operational record.
Large transportation and mobility organizations often operate communications environments that have developed over many years. Replacing everything simultaneously can introduce unnecessary cost, passenger disruption, and operational risk.
Avaya Nexus introduces a cloud-native, containerized microservices architecture.
The reference architecture incorporates:
- Kubernetes-based container orchestration
- Kamailio high-performance SIP routing
- Session Services feature orchestration
- MariaDB resilient, high-availability data tier
- API-driven interoperability across collaboration, notification, radio, and workflow systems
Deployment flexibility supports dedicated cloud and on-premises hyperscaler environments. This enables modernization within regulatory and data sovereignty constraints.
Avaya Nexus is designed as an evolution for Avaya Aura, preserving key elements. Avaya Aura Communication Manager (CM), Avaya Enablement Services, and Avaya Session Border Controller remain integral to the solution.
Read the White Paper: Modernizing Mission-Critical Communications with Avaya Nexus
What is aging voice infrastructure costing your transportation organization?
Outdated voice systems risk security breaches, outages, operational delay, and lost revenue across disruption assistance, transit service, operator operations, fleet support, and passenger care. Assess your environment with the Voice Infrastructure Impact Model.
Security, compliance, and governance for transportation and mobility communications
Avaya Nexus is designed to support rigorous security and operational requirements across large and distributed enterprise environments.
Encryption
TLS-encrypted signaling and SRTP-secured media
Identity & access management
Single Sign-On (SSO), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), role-based access controls
Certificate management
Centralized certificate lifecycle management and governance
Audit & monitoring
Logging, monitoring, and audit-ready operational controls
Deployment security
Support for data sovereignty and controlled deployment environments
Operational resilience
Zero-downtime architecture with redundancy and failover design
For transportation Avaya Aura environments
Avaya Aura provides resilient voice for complex enterprises. Avaya Nexus enhances this for transportation and mobility firms, offering zero-downtime, cloud-native architecture, and improved security while preserving existing investments. Communication Manager, Enablement Services, and Session Border Controller remain key, supplemented by Nexus's containerized foundation.
“Unified communications: Not all seats are the same”
Routine meetings require different tools than helping stranded travelers; high-stakes mobility needs infrastructure built for consequence-of-failure scenarios.
Frequently asked questions about Avaya Nexus for transportation and mobility
What is critical communications infrastructure for transportation and mobility?
Critical communications infrastructure is the secure, resilient communications foundation supporting transportation and mobility activities where availability, security, integration, and operational control are essential
Examples can include:
- Disruption assistance
- Connected fleet support
- Passenger service
- Station and hub operations
- Fleet support
- Service escalation
- Emergency response
- EV support
- Mobility services
- Technical support
- Business continuity
Unlike general-purpose unified communications platforms, critical communications infrastructure is designed for environments where communication failure can create immediate customer, operational, safety, or financial consequences.
Does every transportation interaction require mission-critical voice?
No.
Many transportation interactions can be handled effectively through:
- Websites
- Mobile applications
- Messaging
- AI
- Self-service
- Station portals
- Automated notifications
The important distinction is the consequence of failure.
An interaction involving a routine booking inquiry has very different consequences from one involving a stranded traveler, an urgent transit concern, a fleet outage, or an emergency. Avaya Nexus enables organizations to identify higher-consequence communications and provide a more resilient foundation underneath them.
How is Avaya Nexus different from traditional UC platforms?
Traditional UC platforms are typically optimized for productivity and bundled collaboration features. Avaya Nexus is architected for regulated and high-stakes environments that require zero-downtime reliability, deployment sovereignty, alignment with compliance requirements, integration with broader collaboration ecosystems and operational systems such as notification, workflow, and radio.
What deployment options does Avaya Nexus support?
Avaya Nexus supports flexible deployment models, including dedicated cloud and on-premises configurations using supported hyperscaler environments such as Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.
This enables transportation and mobility organizations to modernize critical communications while addressing infrastructure strategy, security, operational control, and regional requirements.
The Health Status Dashboard provides enhanced visibility into platform condition and service health, supporting proactive infrastructure oversight.
What security controls are built into Avaya Nexus?
Security capabilities include:
- Encrypted signaling and media using TLS and SRTP
- Centralized identity and access management with SSO and MFA
- Role-based access controls
- Centralized certificate lifecycle management
- Audit logging and monitoring are designed to support compliance readiness
Can Avaya Nexus support regional or sovereign deployment requirements?
Yes. Avaya Nexus supports models that align with regional data residency and sovereignty requirements. Organizations can deploy in controlled environments that meet local regulatory mandates.
How scalable is Avaya Nexus?
Avaya Nexus is designed to scale across large, distributed enterprise environments. Its containerized microservices architecture supports high concurrency, geographic distribution, and enterprise-grade performance requirements.
Why is voice still important in an increasingly connected transportation industry?
Connected fleets and digital services are transforming transportation experiences. But passengers still encounter situations that are difficult to resolve through an app or automated workflow.
Examples can include:
- Service breakdowns
- Travel disruptions and emergencies
- Battery failures
- Flat tires
- Lockouts
- Complex technical problems
- Accident-related assistance
- Charging problems
- Travel disruption
In these situations, immediate access to a person can provide clarity, reassurance, and coordinated assistance.
How can Avaya Nexus support disruption assistance organizations?
Avaya Nexus can provide resilient critical voice infrastructure beneath disruption assistance environments. A broader disruption assistance journey may connect:
- Travelers
- Contact center agents
- Dispatchers
- Transport operators
- Station service
- Rebooking providers
- Insurance services
- Emergency responders
- Customer applications
Avaya Nexus provides resilient voice when these workflows require live communication. Specific dispatch, location, tracking, membership, and disruption applications remain separate systems.
Can Avaya Nexus support transit service breakdown assistance?
Yes.
Avaya Nexus can provide the resilient voice infrastructure beneath environments supporting transit breakdown assistance. The broader workflow can involve passenger identification, itinerary information, location, dispatch, replacement transport, technical support, and service-provider coordination.
Those functions are handled by specialized applications and operational systems while Nexus provides critical communications infrastructure.
Can Avaya Nexus support connected fleet services?
Yes.
Connected fleet environments can generate customer interactions involving transit features, subscriptions, navigation, infotainment, software, connectivity, diagnostics, and other services.
Avaya Nexus can provide resilient voice infrastructure beneath customer support and escalation environments associated with those services. The fleet telemetry and connected transit platforms remain separate technologies.
Can Avaya Nexus support transportation customer contact centers?
Yes. Avaya Nexus can provide the resilient voice foundation underneath transportation customer experience environments. Organizations can combine that foundation with:
- Digital channels
- AI
- CRM
- Itinerary and fleet information
- Station and operator information
- Workflow automation
- Intelligent routing
- Customer authentication
- Analytics
This allows the customer experience layer to evolve while maintaining a resilient critical voice foundation underneath it.
Can Avaya Nexus support transit hubs and stations?
Yes. Stations and hubs increasingly combine physical and digital customer experiences. Passengers may begin online and then interact with station personnel regarding:
- Seat availability
- Schedules
- Ticketing
- Baggage
- Boarding
- Rebooking
- Logistics
- Claim issues
Avaya Nexus can provide resilient communications beneath these interactions while CRM, reservation management, digital transit, and customer experience applications provide the broader workflow.
Can Avaya Nexus support fleet operations?
Yes. Fleet organizations may manage:
- Vehicles
- Drivers
- Dispatchers
- Maintenance
- Customer operations
- Logistics
- Safety personnel
- Field service
Avaya Nexus can provide resilient enterprise voice supporting these communications. Fleet management, routing, GPS, telematics, and dispatch systems remain separate applications.
Can Avaya Nexus support transportation network and mobility services?
Yes.
Mobility services can involve customers, drivers, dispatch, operations personnel, customer care, safety teams, and field support.
Avaya Nexus can provide resilient enterprise voice within these environments.
Specialized trip matching, routing, GPS, driver management, and payment applications remain separate technologies.
Can Avaya Nexus support automotive manufacturing?
Yes. Automotive manufacturers operate complex environments spanning:
- Assembly plants
- Engineering facilities
- Warehouses
- Logistics
- Dealer networks
- Customer service
- Technical support
- Corporate offices
Avaya Nexus can provide resilient enterprise voice across these environments. Specialized manufacturing, industrial control, plant safety, and OT technologies remain separate systems.
Can Avaya Nexus support disaster recovery?
Avaya Nexus can support the communications layer of a broader disaster recovery architecture through:
- Redundancy
- Failover
- Geographic distribution
- Service isolation
- Deployment flexibility
Automotive disaster recovery also extends across manufacturing, customer applications, dealerships, fleet systems, data, networks, facilities, and employees. Nexus should therefore be considered one component of the overall resilience architecture.
Can Avaya Nexus help during severe weather events?
Yes. Severe weather can simultaneously affect:
- Drivers
- Disruption assistance demand
- Stations and hubs
- Vehicle fleets
- Employees
- Contact centers
- Transportation networks
- Facilities
Avaya Nexus provides resilient communications infrastructure designed around redundancy, failover, survivability, and distributed operations. This can support communications continuity while the broader organization responds to the event.
Can Avaya Nexus support transportation cybersecurity strategies?
Yes. Avaya Nexus provides communications security capabilities including:
- TLS-encrypted signaling
- SRTP-secured media
- Centralized identity management
- Single Sign-On
- Multi-Factor Authentication
- Role-based access controls
- Certificate lifecycle management
- Logging and monitoring
- Controlled deployment
These capabilities can support the broader cybersecurity architecture of transportation and mobility organizations. Cybersecurity depends on the complete environment, including enterprise IT, connected fleet platforms, applications, networks, endpoints, people, processes, and third parties.
Does Avaya Nexus require transportation companies to move critical voice to public cloud?
No. Avaya Nexus supports flexible deployment models, including dedicated cloud and on-premises configurations using supported hyperscaler environments. This enables organizations to select infrastructure strategies based on:
- Security
- Operational control
- Data residency
- Existing infrastructure
- Availability
- Regional requirements
Modernization does not require every critical communications workload to move into the same deployment architecture.
What deployment options does Avaya Nexus support?
Avaya Nexus supports flexible deployment models, including dedicated cloud and on-premises configurations using supported hyperscaler environments such as Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.
This enables automotive and mobility organizations to modernize critical communications while addressing infrastructure strategy, security, operational control, and regional requirements.
The Health Status Dashboard provides enhanced visibility into platform condition and service health, supporting proactive infrastructure oversight.
How does Avaya Nexus support existing Avaya Aura transportation customers?
Avaya Nexus provides a modernization path for Avaya Aura environments seeking cloud-native architecture, enhanced resilience, stronger security, and flexible infrastructure deployment.
Avaya Aura Communication Manager, Avaya Enablement Services, and Avaya Session Border Controller remain integral to the solution while Avaya Nexus introduces a modern, containerized architectural foundation.
This can help transportation organizations modernize without unnecessarily disrupting station, contact center, operational, service, and logistics environments.
What is the connection between Avaya Infinity and Avaya Nexus for transportation and mobility?
Avaya Infinity and Avaya Nexus address two connected transportation priorities. Avaya Infinity helps orchestrate customer and employee experiences across voice, digital engagement, AI, enterprise data, applications, and workflows.
Avaya Nexus provides the secure, resilient critical voice infrastructure beneath communications requiring continuous availability and operational control.
Together, they can help transportation and mobility organizations create increasingly intelligent digital experiences while protecting the critical human connection underneath them.
What role does AI play with Avaya Nexus for transportation and mobility?
Avaya Nexus provides the resilient communications foundation that can support AI-enabled capabilities such as:
- Transcription
- Summarization
- Translation
- Speech analytics
- Intent detection
- Keyword detection
- Automated workflows
- Employee assistance
- Intelligent escalation
As transportation companies introduce AI into passenger service, disruption assistance, transit control, stations, and mobility operations, the quality, continuity, and governance of voice communications feeding those systems become increasingly important.
Can Avaya Nexus support agentic AI workflows?
Avaya Nexus can provide resilient voice within broader workflows where AI agents, enterprise applications, transit systems, passengers, employees, and service providers interact. For example, an AI-enabled disruption workflow could:
- Identify the traveler
- Retrieve itinerary context
- Determine location
- Diagnose the likely service need
- Initiate dispatch
- Update the customer
- Escalate to a human specialist when needed
When that workflow reaches a critical human conversation, Avaya Nexus can provide the communications infrastructure underneath it. Specific agentic capabilities depend on the broader transportation and enterprise architecture.
Resources for regulated industries
Customer Story
Dubai Roads and Transport Authority builds resilient customer communications
Report
Avaya Nexus Consumer Survey Report
Blog
What makes communications mission-critical?
Blog
The pathway from Avaya Aura to mission-critical voice
White Paper
The new imperative for critical communications
White Paper
Modernizing mission-critical communications with Avaya Nexus
When communications underpin disruption assistance, connected services, station operations, fleet response, and customer trust, they cannot be treated as optional layers.
Avaya Nexus is built for transportation and mobility environments where critical communications must simply work.