Transportation and mobility solutions are becoming highly connected. Advancements like electric transit, telemetry, digital ticketing, and autonomous systems are reshaping how users plan, book, and utilize transit services. Yet automation cannot replace dependable human communication.

During travel disruptions, charging failures, or fleet issues, quick connections remain vital. Communications also link operations, stations, call centers, field teams, security, and partners.

Voice is now integrated with customer data, workflows, analytics, and AI processes. This makes system availability, security, interoperability, voice quality, and control crucial. Avaya Nexus is specifically engineered for these requirements.