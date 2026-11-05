Technology companies are rapidly adopting cloud infrastructure, APIs, automation, AI, digital collaboration, self-service, and agentic workflows. For routine interactions, digital channels can work extremely well.

But when a production environment fails, a cyber incident unfolds, an enterprise customer needs immediate escalation, or a high-value implementation encounters a problem, people still need to connect immediately.

Voice is also increasingly connected to incident management, customer support platforms, collaboration tools, analytics, transcription, automation, and AI-supported workflows. That makes reliability, voice quality, security, integration, and operational control more important than ever.

Avaya Nexus is designed for these infrastructure-level requirements.