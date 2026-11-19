Manufacturing is becoming increasingly connected. Automation, robotics, IoT, predictive maintenance, digital twins, analytics, AI, and connected supply chains are transforming how products are designed, produced, maintained, and delivered.

But increasingly automated operations make resilient human communication more important, not less. When a line stops, equipment fails, a safety event occurs, a quality issue emerges, or a shipment is disrupted, teams may need to coordinate immediately across production, maintenance, engineering, operations, security, logistics, and management.

Voice is also increasingly connected to notification systems, workflows, analytics, transcription, automation, and AI-supported processes. That makes availability, security, interoperability, voice quality, and operational control more important than ever. Avaya Nexus is designed for these infrastructure-level requirements.