Security Update
Avaya Aura
In today's digital world, the security of communication systems is of greatest importance. That is why we would like to remind you of the necessity and benefits of regular security updates for your Avaya Aura system. These updates are crucial to protect your systems from the latest threats and ensure reliable functionality.
We are happy to offer installing the latest security patches on your Avaya Aura system to ensure smooth and professional operation.
Scope of services:
- Analysis of the current patch level of your Avaya Aura system
- Download and testing of relevant patches from Avaya
- Installation of security patches during a coordinated maintenance window
- System tests and functional testing after the update
- Documentation of the measures for your records
- Optional: Backup and creation of restore points before implementation
The benefits of our service:
- Increased system security by closing known security gaps
- Compliance with compliance requirements
- Minimization of downtime through planned procedures
- Manufacturer-compliant implementation with trained specialists
- Reduced workload for your IT department
Federal Office for Information Security (BSI)
Why are regular security updates unreliable?
Communication systems such as Avaya Aura are central components of your IT infrastructure. An inadequately protected system poses a high risk to your company. Security gaps can be exploited to gain unauthorized access to data, disrupt systems, or take control of them.
The BSI expressly recommends keeping IT systems up to date at all times. The BSI Basic Protection Compendium (e.g., module SYS.1.1 General Server) states: “Security updates and patches must be installed regularly and promptly to close known vulnerabilities and ensure the integrity of the system.” Integrität des Systems zu gewährleisten.“
Our Offering for You
We would be happy to advise you and provide you with a customized quote based on your system configuration and requirements.
Please contact us or use our contact form.