This Chatbot Privacy Statement (“Statement”) describes how Avaya LLC (350 Mt. Kemble Avenue, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA) and its subsidiaries / affiliates (collectively, "Company," "us," "we," or "our") collect, use, disclose, store and otherwise process your Personal Data (any information relating to an identified or identifiable natural person and in some jurisdictions, information relating to an identified or identifiable household) when using the chatbot embedded on www.avaya.com.

Changes: We may update this Statement from time to time. Any updated Statement will be effective immediately when posted. Please check this Statement periodically for updates. If any of the changes are unacceptable to you, please stop interacting with the chatbot. When required under applicable law, we will notify you of any changes to this Statement by posting an update here.

Before using the chatbot you are asked to provide your consent to

1. obtain additional information about you from third party sources based on your IP address to provide more accurate content to you and give you better personalized responses,

2. store your conversation with the chatbot and reach out to you, if you ask to be contacted and provide your details to the chatbot, and

3. store the conversation and use the interaction with you to improve the performance of the chatbot.

Please find more details on this personal data processing below.