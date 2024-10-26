Chatbot Privacy Statement
Explore chatbot privacy statement
This Chatbot Privacy Statement (“Statement”) describes how Avaya LLC (350 Mt. Kemble Avenue, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA) and its subsidiaries / affiliates (collectively, "Company," "us," "we," or "our") collect, use, disclose, store and otherwise process your Personal Data (any information relating to an identified or identifiable natural person and in some jurisdictions, information relating to an identified or identifiable household) when using the chatbot embedded on www.avaya.com.
Changes: We may update this Statement from time to time. Any updated Statement will be effective immediately when posted. Please check this Statement periodically for updates. If any of the changes are unacceptable to you, please stop interacting with the chatbot. When required under applicable law, we will notify you of any changes to this Statement by posting an update here.
Before using the chatbot you are asked to provide your consent to
1. obtain additional information about you from third party sources based on your IP address to provide more accurate content to you and give you better personalized responses,
2. store your conversation with the chatbot and reach out to you, if you ask to be contacted and provide your details to the chatbot, and
3. store the conversation and use the interaction with you to improve the performance of the chatbot.
Please find more details on this personal data processing below.
1. Obtaining additional information about you from third party sources to provide more accurate content to you and give you better personalized responses
We will use your IP address to obtain additional information about your company from third parties (Demandbase and Drift) and we will be collecting your browsing history on our website. As Avaya is a B2B company, this information is limited to the company you’re working for and exclusively used within the chatbot for the purpose of providing more accurate content and better personalized responses to you.
Avaya (including its service providers) will only retain this information for a maximum of 6 months.
2. Contact you upon request
When you ask the chatbot to be contacted, it will ask you for your name, company, email address, country and phone number. In this case, we will store and process this data exclusively for the purpose of reaching out to you. Your conversation with the chatbot will be stored for the purpose of qualifying your request to ensure the right colleague gets in touch with you and to brief that colleague on your request, (including potential subsequent interactions and requests from you). Such conversations with a chatbot will be retained for a maximum of 6 months.
If you separately agree to receive information on our products and services, events and other marketing communications from us by email from time to time, we will store your contact details until you opt-out from marketing communications (please see here).
3. Retention of conversation for chatbot performance improvement
We’ll store and may manually analyze any conversation you are having with the chatbot for the sole purpose of improving the performance and response quality of the chatbot. The conversations will be retained for a maximum of 6 months and no Personal Data will be used for AI training.
You can withdraw your consent at any time by reaching out to dataprivacy@avaya.com. For additional information on Contact Details, Contact Details of the DPO, International Transfers and Your Rights, etc. please refer to our General Privacy Statement. In case of a conflict between the information in this Chatbot Privacy Statement and the General Privacy Statement, this Chatbot Privacy Statement shall prevail.