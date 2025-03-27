New Avaya Study Finds AI Orchestration is Revolutionizing Customer Experience in the Contact Center as Large, Global Organizations Shift to Hyper-personalized Engagement

Industry Experts will Share Insights and Key Findings during a Webinar on April 29 or 30

Morristown, N.J. – March 25, 2025 – Avaya, a leader in enterprise CX, today released findings from new research it commissioned about how AI is reshaping customer experience in the contact center by Forrester Consulting[1]: From Automation to Orchestration: The Future of AI-Powered Customer Experience.

According to the findings, 52% of business decision-makers prioritized AI to increase customer support efficiency. In fact, with AI in CX, 42% cited reducing operational costs and enhancing customer satisfaction as being equally important. Respondents demonstrated being future ready when it pertains to AI, with 45% planning to implement more advanced capabilities like orchestration using tools for data analysis and customer journey optimization within the next 12 months. This data underscores that companies continue to prioritize improving the experiences they deliver to customers and view them as critical to retaining and growing revenue.

"We believe the Forrester research validates what we're consistently hearing from the market: organizations are rapidly embracing and preparing for a world where AI is central to both business strategy and daily operations,” said Pete Lavache, CMO at Avaya. “Companies know exceptional customer experiences drive revenue ─ the major hurdle is being able to actually orchestrate those experiences leveraging any, or every, AI tool they choose. At Avaya, we’re focused on giving customers the agility to make these decisions and pivots in real time so they can keep pace with change and forge valuable ongoing relationships.”

Hyper personalization with AI is also integral in CX and when done at every touchpoint, fosters loyalty and enhances satisfaction, driving repeat business. Meaningful customer experiences should rely on AI to analyze company information, customer history, and previous interactions in seconds. The speed at which AI adoption happens in the enterprise depends on the outcomes businesses seek. The study indicates that organizations with flexible, scalable technology platforms will be well-positioned to evolve as AI does while balancing customer satisfaction with profitability.

AI Barriers to Entry Highlight the Need for Phased Adoption, Flexible Integration, and Data Compliance Including Privacy and Security

The top two concerns from survey respondents are the high cost of replacing existing technologies (37%) followed by security and data privacy (35%), which reflect the significant financial investment of AI solution integration and the importance of safeguarding sensitive customer data.

Of those surveyed, phased AI adoption is critical to maintaining service quality (76%). Respondents also:

Prioritize business continuity (76%).

Emphasize alignment with corporate AI strategies is essential (72%) and the importance of flexibility to integrate with other AI tools (71%).

with other AI tools (71%). Indicate AI compliance tools are very important (59%).

The data suggests there is a strong demand for AI compliance tools to safeguard organizations while optimizing processes and enhancing CX such as compliance with industry standards like GDPR and HIPAA and secure data handling through encryption, and access controls. By combining advanced AI capabilities with stringent security protocols, a secure and efficient CX can be achieved.

AI in the Contact Center Improves CX

Despite implementation challenges such as high costs and data silos, the research proves organizations continue adopting AI in the contact center for its competitive advantages and transformative potential including an improved CX.

“Those who can strategically implement and maximize the potential of today's AI capabilities—while remaining adaptable to emerging technologies we haven't yet imagined—will set the new standard for customer engagement and competitive advantage,” said Lavache.

Methodology: This online survey was conducted by Forrester Consulting with 415 decision-makers from global tech and tech services, business and professional services, financial services, healthcare, government, pharmaceuticals, airlines, and travel and hospitality in North America, Asia-Pacific, EMEA, and Latin America. Avaya commissioned this research.