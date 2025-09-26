Newsroom
Contact Center Technology Insight’s Top Voice Interview with David Funck, CTO at Avaya
In this edition of the Contact Center Technology Top Voice Interview series, we sit down with David Funck, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Avaya, a global leader in enterprise communications and customer experience solutions. David has spent his career driving innovation in the contact center industry, holding senior technology leadership roles at Edify, Aspect, and Alvaria before taking the helm of Avaya’s technology vision…
