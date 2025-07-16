Newsroom
Removing Silos to Ensure Superior Experiences for Customers and Employees Alike
In this TechRadar Pro interview, Tony Lama, SVP and GM at Avaya Software, explains how Avaya is breaking down data and technology silos to help modern enterprises deliver superior customer and employee experiences across the entire customer lifecycle. Read the full article.
