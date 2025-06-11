Newsroom
AI, CX Strategy, Connection Centers: Inside Avaya's Vision with Patrick Dennis
Avaya CEO Patrick Dennis unpacks why it’s time to retire the term “contact center,” how orchestration—not just automation—is the future of CX, and why the best brands win by extending the value of what they already have. Watch the full interview
About Avaya
