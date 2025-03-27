From Communication to Collaboration AI Drives Mission Success Forward for the Department of Veterans Affairs

When AI first entered its hype cycle many use cases were explored, but few had improving workforce communication and collaboration on the top of their lists for anticipated use cases. But as federal agencies start exploring the ethical, safe, and trustworthy uses of AI, improvements in communication and collaboration have risen to the top.

“Federal agencies are eager to adopt AI,” explained Jerry Dotson, Vice President of U.S. Public Sector at Avaya. “There’s a lot of support on Capitol Hill in terms of exploring use cases and funding ones that enable agencies to deliver on the mission. From increased budget requests to the GSA’s use case playbook, federal agencies are identifying ways in which AI can streamline workflows, ease the impact of a shortage of workers, and improve constituent – or customer – experiences whether online or in contact centers.”

