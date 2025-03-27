Avaya Experience Platform Public Cloud Launched In India
New Delhi, India – September 5, 2024: As Indian organizations increasingly turn to next-generation technologies to deliver customer and employee experiences that deliver business growth, Avaya, a global leader in Enterprise CX, today announced the launch of Avaya Experience PlatformTM (AXP) Public Cloud, which is now available across the country.
Avaya’s robust and comprehensive CX platform, trusted by large enterprises globally, empowers customers to maintain their core capabilities while evolving through flexible innovation paths, including on-premise, private cloud, public cloud, or hybrid deployment models.
The launch of AXP Public Cloud in India completes the local availability of Avaya’s unified CX platform. This will make it easier than ever for Indian organizations, spanning public services, healthcare, BFSI, telecoms, and business process outsourcing, to select the offerings most appropriate for their business needs:
- Avaya Experience Platform Public Cloud
- Avaya Experience Platform Private Cloud
- Avaya Experience Platform On-Prem
“With Avaya Experience Platform Indian businesses can take a pivotal leap forward in the experiences they deliver to both customers and employees," said Vishal Agrawal, Managing Director – India & SAARC, Avaya. "With the launch of AXP Public Cloud in India, local organizations can leverage cutting-edge AI and comprehensive journey orchestration capabilities to create personalized, proactive, and fluid experiences that not only build customer loyalty but also drive business growth."
Indian organizations are increasingly looking to digital touchpoints and emerging technologies such as AI to provide personalized customer and employee experiences that will not only drive business growth, but also set new benchmarks in the industry. According to EY, 75% of health professionals in India believe that an increased use digital solutions has helped to deliver better outcomes for patients. And 50% of government entities are expected to implement their first generative AI solution within a year.
The Avaya Experience Platform helps to move quickly on these efforts with capabilities that span the full breadth of the customer and employee experience:
- Seamless Digital Access: Integration with LivePerson enhances Avaya Experience Platform’s digital engagement and analytics, enabling smarter interactions across preferred channels and rich conversational insights.
- AI Self-Service: The addition of a new "Virtual Agent Ready" framework allows businesses to choose and integrate their preferred digital assistant, ensuring intelligent consumer engagement across digital channels.
- Assisted Service: Avaya Agent Assist, now available as a packaged solution, accelerates AI adoption for Avaya Experience Platform customers through a hybrid model, providing tools that reduce agent stress and improve customer interactions.
- Customer Journey Orchestration & Analytics: Harnessing its deep CX domain expertise and Microsoft's Power BI and Copilot capabilities, Avaya has simplified analytics and data management to facilitate both real-time and historical data analysis through a unified analytics tool that seamlessly operates across cloud and hybrid environments. This enables businesses to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently.
- Workforce Engagement: Native integration of Calabrio’s capabilities into Avaya Experience Platform increases the efficiency and effectiveness of customer interactions. Similarly, Verint Bots have been seamlessly incorporated into Avaya Experience Platform, offering significant enhancements in quality assurance, redaction, summarization, and time management.
- Connected Employee: Avaya is introducing new connected employee experiences for healthcare professionals through integrations with Epic Systems. These solutions are specifically designed to optimize healthcare workflows, enabling staff to deliver superior patient services with increased efficiency and better coordination.
- Proactive Customer Care: Avaya launched the next chapter of its legendary customer service: Avaya Ada, a pioneering Generative AI-based virtual assistant that is trained on all things Avaya, offering instant, precise, and context-aware support to Avaya customers and partners.
