Avaya Continues Leadership Team Transformation with the Appointment of a Chief People Officer
Kamilah Thomas Brings a Wealth of Experience to Avaya by Continuing to Evolve the Company’s Culture while Better Aligning People and Processes
MORRISTOWN, New Jersey – July 2, 2024 – Avaya, a leader in enterprise CX, announced the continuation of its leadership transformation with the appointment of Kamilah Thomas who joined the company on June 3 as Senior Vice President and Chief People Office (CPO). Based in Avaya’s corporate headquarters office in Morristown, New Jersey, she will report directly to Avaya CEO Alan Masarek.
Thomas brings more than 20 years of global human resources leadership and organization transformation expertise. She oversees Avaya’s global human resources organization and culture transformation to advance the company’s Destination Place to Work journey, which marks another step in the company’s ongoing mission to continue to deliver high-performance culture. As part of her role, she leads the company’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEI&B) efforts including Avaya United employee resource group communities to create an equitable and inclusive work environment and culture.
"Kamilah’s extensive experience in transforming organizations and building inclusive cultures is the right fit for Avaya,” said Alan Masarek, CEO of Avaya. “Her leadership will be instrumental in advancing Avaya’s efforts as we accelerate the evolution of our workplace into a more dynamic environment where every employee can thrive.”
Before joining Avaya, Thomas was SVP, People and Workplace Experience at Roku. She delivered organizational scale growing Roku’s workforce by 56 percent while contributing to profitable growth. Prior to Roku, she served as Chief People Officer at Dow Jones & Company, who along with the C-suite, played an integral role in transforming the organization into a digital-first/forward enterprise while supporting over 7,000 employees across 50 markets. At A+E Networks, she was the Co-head of the People & Culture department, where she facilitated a CEO transition, and led the transformation of HR for more than 2,000 employees.
Thomas serves on the Boards of Directors for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) on its Compensation & Corporate Governance and Nominating committees.
She joins Avaya on the heels of Avaya ENGAGE®─ the premier event where CX-savvy customers converge, reinforcing the company’s unwavering commitment to shaping the future of Enterprise CX through not only its solutions, but its people, as well.
