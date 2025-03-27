Avaya and LivePerson Announce New Partnership to Deliver Best-in-Class CX

CX leaders to integrate product, go-to-market, and services to provide a unified, omnichannel suite with faster time-to-value and accelerated, derisked path to new innovation for customers with on premises, hybrid, or cloud contact centers

MORRISTOWN, N.J. and NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 -- Avaya, a global leader in enterprise customer experience solutions, and LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, today announced a new partnership designed to unify voice, digital, and AI capabilities into a single omnichannel solution that delivers connected, personalized customer experiences and accelerates enterprise digital transformation.

The Avaya and LivePerson partnership enables enterprises to augment their existing investments in Avaya cloud and premises-based solutions by deploying market-leading digital, automation, AI, and analytics capabilities in an integrated experience — no rip-and-replace or migration required — enabling transformative outcomes faster with lower cost and substantially less risk to operations.

As part of the new partnership, Avaya will integrate LivePerson's award-winning Conversational Cloud platform for digital customer conversations and conversational intelligence to power two new, innovative offerings:

Advanced Digital Capabilities offers dozens of digital channels, leverages LivePerson's best-in-class messaging, AI, and conversation orchestration solutions, and natively supports third-party channels, bots, and LLMs. It will be fully integrated with Avaya Experience Platform™ premises-based, private cloud, and public cloud contact center solutions, creating a connected employee experience with Avaya's unified agent desktop.

offers dozens of digital channels, leverages LivePerson's best-in-class messaging, AI, and conversation orchestration solutions, and natively supports third-party channels, bots, and LLMs. It will be fully integrated with Avaya Experience Platform™ premises-based, private cloud, and public cloud contact center solutions, creating a connected employee experience with Avaya's unified agent desktop. Unified Insights Capabilities unlocks voice of the customer data from all channels so enterprises can measure outcomes through both near real-time and post-conversation insights. This suite of capabilities takes invaluable data from customer interactions and makes it available for the rest of the business to improve processes, inform R&D,and drive strategy. The new solution leverages LivePerson's conversational intelligence suite, including Analytics Studio.

"Today's enterprises want to use analytics, digital channels, automation, and AI to deliver better outcomes for customers, while attaining new levels of operational efficiency and minimizing disruption to existing core systems," said Josh Mueller, CMO and General Manager of Hardware, Avaya. "Partnering with LivePerson brings 'innovation without disruption' to our customers and partners by enabling them to bring market-leading digital and AI capabilities, along with world-class analytics, seamlessly into their existing operations."

"With Avaya, we're creating an entirely new path for enterprises to achieve the true ROI of digital transformation and AI right now — without locking that value behind a years-long CCaaS migration journey," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson. "Our strategic partnership not only provides a faster path to better outcomes, but will also power a best-of-breed omni-channel suite like nothing else in the market today."

Advanced Digital Capabilities and Unified Insight Capabilities will drive accelerated time-to-value — and reduce the risks of using AI for customer experience — by bringing together the capabilities, services and client success motions of both Avaya and LivePerson, including:

Interoperability between platforms with a unified workspace, analytics, and orchestration layer spanning all channels — all deployable without disrupting investments in existing customizations, workflows, or infrastructure from either platform.

A complete digital suite supporting dozens of channels, including web, in-app messaging, SMS, WhatsApp, Google RCS, Apple Messages for Business, Line, Facebook Messenger, KakaoTalk and more.

Embedded Conversational AI with native capabilities — as well as support for third-party bots and LLMs from leading providers including Microsoft, Amazon, and Google.

A fully integrated, omnichannel conversational intelligence suite to unify all voice of the customer and agent performance data across any voice or digital vendor, all in one place.

Access to enterprise-safe generative AI capabilities including conversation summaries, agent assist tools, specialized AI agents for routing and data collection, and LLM-powered insights from the omnichannel intelligence suite.

Additional details around the joint solution will be shared in a breakout session at Avaya ENGAGE on May 14th at 11:45 AM, at demo stations in both the LivePerson and Avaya booths during ENGAGE, and at LivePerson's Spark virtual product launch event on May 23, 2024.