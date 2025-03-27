Avaya’s CEO Alan Masarek to Deliver ITEXPO 2024 Keynote: Deciphering the Right Innovation Language for the Boardroom
Avaya Executives also Featured in Presentations Focusing on Balancing AI with Better Employee Engagement, Improving Contact Center Agent Experiences, and the Future of Work in the Contact Center
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida & MORRISTOWN, New Jersey – February 12, 2024 – Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, continues to invest and anchor itself in wider industry conversations with its upcoming speaking engagements at this year’s 25th edition of ITEXPO 2024, one of the largest and longest-running technology events. The technology conference is scheduled from February 13-15 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Avaya CEO Alan Masarek’s ITExpo keynote will highlight a pivotal gap in communication between the business-results focus of CEO’s and boards of directors and the tech priorities of IT leaders, to help ITEXPO attendees understand how to better and more successfully communicate innovation projects with senior leaders, and how companies can correctly tie innovation investments to company financial results. The keynote session will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. ET in the Floridian ballroom.
“Understanding the critical balance between innovation and operational priorities is essential in today’s landscape, and I look forward to sharing practical insights on how to best position the critical role IT investments can make toward improved business performance,” said Alan Masarek, CEO of Avaya. “In today’s experience economy, customer experience will be how brands grow, differentiate, and win, and Avaya can offer perspectives that can help CX practitioners and leaders get on the path to consuming AI-power innovation with faster time to value.”
In addition to the Avaya keynote, Global Vice Presidents Jay Patel (Product Management) and Susan Terry (Portfolio Maximization) will be participating in three on-stage panels on Feb. 14 in conversations with fellow industry leaders. Patel will participate in two sessions: “Finding the balance with AI for better employee engagement” at 9:00 a.m. (West building) room 209B, and “How successful companies improve agent experience” at 10:00 a.m. ET (West building) room 209A. Terry’s discussion will explore the future of work with a spotlight on contact center agents as their unsung heroes, at 10:00 a.m. ET (West building) room 209B.
ITExpo brings communications and technology professionals together across the entire ecosystem: Enterprise and SMB telecom and IT executives, small business owners, MSP and Channel C-level executives and business owners, service provider/carrier engineers and network executives, and industry suppliers and solutions providers.
