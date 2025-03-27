Avaya Appoints Alison Hastings To Lead European Channel Business
London, United Kingdom — September 25, 2024 – Avaya, a global leader in enterprise CX, today announced that it has appointed Alison Hastings as European Channel Lead. In this new, expanded role, she will be responsible for maintaining and growing Avaya’s channel partner ecosystem through the European, UK and Israeli markets, helping partners to deliver best-in-class customer experience solutions that drive business growth.
Hastings was previously Avaya’s Senior Channel Director for the UK and Ireland, successfully spearheading new business initiatives, fostering collaborations, and driving partner growth for over six years. She will report to Cameron Thomson, Group Vice President for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) theatre, including Turkey and Pakistan.
“We are forging ahead as the leader in enterprise CX with a compelling cloud communications and services portfolio that’s uniquely suited to the enterprise segment,” said Hastings. “I am looking forward to working with our channel partners to drive the skill investment and domain expertise needed to create the compelling CX value propositions that our customers demand. As our world moves away from the typical resale model, our partners are finding great opportunity in becoming experts and consultants, offering guidance to large customers as they navigate their innovation journeys.”
“It’s fantastic to see Ali expanding her expertise beyond the UK and Ireland and into Europe and beyond,” said Thomson. “Ali approaches every day with enthusiasm and commitment, and is well-suited to a role that helps partners across the area gain access to the skills and technologies our joint customers demand.”
Over the past two years, Avaya successfully completed a recapitalisation and a strategic reset of its customer value proposition and brand promise. More recently, the company embarked on an extensive transformation and has been focused on the revitalisation of its culture, bolstered by a new executive leadership team, and upgrades in talent throughout the company.
Avaya has continued innovating its cloud communications and services portfolio, including Avaya Experience Platform, is working to deliver on its product roadmaps, and set a path forward as a leader in enterprise CX.
