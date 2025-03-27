Avaya Appoints Fadi Moubarak To Lead Middle East, Africa & Central Asia
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — September 25, 2024 – Avaya, a global leader in Enterprise CX, today announced that it has appointed Fadi Moubarak as Vice President for Sales and Channels in the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.
Based in Dubai, Moubarak is a 34-year IT industry veteran, and has been with Avaya for over 10 years, having previously led the company’s channel business in the EMEA and APAC regions. During that time, he successfully evolved Avaya’s channel programs and cultivated relationships so that Avaya partners could better serve customers’ experience transformation requirements while protecting their own business growth.
With extensive knowledge of the region he now leads, and as part of Avaya’s reimagined go-to-market strategy, Moubarak will work with local customers and partners to help them drive business growth through delivering outstanding customer and employee experiences.
“Many of our largest and most advanced global customers are based in this region, and it’s been a pleasure to work with them over the past 10 years. I’m looking forward to taking these relationships to the next level, finding creative solutions to drive transformative customer and employee experiences without the disruption of large-scale technology replacements,” said Moubarak.
“Fadi has earned the respect of the Avaya team, our partners and our customers, making him the natural leader for the newly formed Middle East, Africa & Central Asia area. Fadi is well-placed to take the lead on our regional transformational initiatives, as well as the opportunities ahead of us. I look forward to seeing him thrive in this new position,” said Cameron Thomson, Group Vice President – EMEA Theatre, Avaya.
Over the past two years, Avaya successfully completed a recapitalisation and a strategic reset of its customer value proposition and brand promise. More recently, the company embarked on an extensive transformation and has been focused on the revitalisation of its culture, bolstered by a new executive leadership team, and upgrades in talent throughout the company.
Avaya has continued innovating its cloud communications and services portfolio, including Avaya Experience Platform, is working to deliver on its product roadmaps, and set a path forward for Avaya as a leader in Enterprise CX.
Alex Alias and
Julianne Embry
Avaya PR
corpcommsteam@avaya.com
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “could,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions or the negative thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with suppliers, customers, employees and other third parties and regulatory authorities; market opportunities may not develop for the Company’s solutions and services in ways that the Company anticipates and the Company may not succeed in developing new innovative solutions and services to keep pace with rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards and customer preferences; the impact and timing of any cost-savings measures and related local law requirements in various jurisdictions; the effectiveness of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures, and the potential for additional material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting or other potential weaknesses of which the Company is not currently aware or which have not been detected; and the impact of litigation and regulatory proceedings. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risks, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the PSLRA.