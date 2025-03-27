Government Technology Insider: Article 1: Next-Generation 9-1-1 Solutions Improve Public Safety at Military Bases

Today, in an emergency situation, 9-1-1 dispatchers depend on technology to ensure that first responders arrive at the correct location quickly. However, standard location tracking doesn’t always provide dispatchers with the degree of accuracy they need to dispatch emergency personnel to the exact location, particularly when these resources are dispatched to respond to an incident on base. The Department of Defense (DoD) needs Next Gen 9-1-1 (NG911) communication solutions that maintain the highest levels of security while providing first responders with information that saves lives.

Government Technology Insider talked with Jerry Dotson, Vice President of U.S. Federal at Avaya to learn how the challenges military bases face during an emergency and how DoD improves security with NG911 communication solutions.

