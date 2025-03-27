The Future of Education is Now: Innovative Approaches to an AI-forward University
With the introduction of Generative AI (GenAI), one of the most disruptive technologies to date, universities across the nation are making strategic shifts to enhance their students’ college experiences.
Read more on EdTech Digest
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.