Avaya’s New CEO Outlines the Importance of AI for Next Growth Phase
CX Today interviews Patrick Dennis, CEO at Avaya, who is just one month into his new role. Coming from a private equity background, Dennis provides unique insight into the following areas:
The vision for Avaya as they move into the next stage of their journey
–How customers can take a view on ROI from their AI investments
–The disconnect between the promise of AI and the reality
