Avaya intelligently augments CX role with AI-based ‘Virtual Operations Manager’
Avaya has demonstrated its vision for the future of customer experience orchestrated by AI. Shown at GITEX Global in Dubai, Avaya’s ‘Virtual Operations Manager’ concept demonstrated how human and artificial intelligence collaboration can fundamentally alter the way customer experience is managed at the contact centre level. The showcase, built on the Avaya Experience Platform, unifies contact centre data and operations to provide centralised insights and boost performance with a virtual contact centre operations manager advising, and acting on behalf of, contact centre leaders.
Read more on Intelligent CIO
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.