Verint Brings Its Bots to Avaya Contact Centers: On-Prem & In the Cloud

Avaya and Verint are teaming up to provide users with fresh AI product integrations that will help to “drive customer experience innovation.” The “deepened partnership” will see Verint’s 50+ AI-powered bots now available directly within Avaya’s Experience Platform via the Verint Open Platform. The integration of these two technologies will provide customers with greater flexibility and the capacity to tailor and personalize their contact center offerings, both on-premise and/or in the cloud.

