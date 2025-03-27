Verint Brings Its Bots to Avaya Contact Centers: On-Prem & In the Cloud
Avaya and Verint are teaming up to provide users with fresh AI product integrations that will help to “drive customer experience innovation.” The “deepened partnership” will see Verint’s 50+ AI-powered bots now available directly within Avaya’s Experience Platform via the Verint Open Platform. The integration of these two technologies will provide customers with greater flexibility and the capacity to tailor and personalize their contact center offerings, both on-premise and/or in the cloud.
Read more on CX Today
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.