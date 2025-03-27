AI-enabled contact center platforms redefine government interactions
Federal government agencies are under immense pressure to deliver fast, seamless contact center experiences as nearly 30% of U.S. citizens prefer to interact with government services through a contact center. However, they often hit major roadblocks. Issues like long wait times, delayed responses and complex processes are all too common. Not to mention, many government systems are on-premise or in the process of being upgraded to keep up with the ever-changing needs and expectations of citizens, subsequently minimizing the availability of resources.
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.