Piloting success: the critical role of efficient contact centers to optimize airport operations

Imagine this: You’re at the airport, excited for your vacation, but your flight just got delayed. You need information fast, so you call the airport’s contact center, only to be put on hold for what feels like an eternity. Frustration builds as you wait, and by the time you finally get through, your patience has run thin. This scenario is all too common and highlights a significant issue that airports face in their operations, especially when 2.9 million passengers fly in and out of US airports a day.

Read more on CIO Dive