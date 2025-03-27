CX Trends and Enterprise Tech Insights: A Deep Dive

In this episode, we delve into the exciting developments and insights shared at Avaya ENGAGE 2024. Our guests discuss the key challenges businesses face in improving Customer Experience #CX and how they are leveraging innovation to accelerate growth. We explore Avaya's roadmap, highlighting upcoming features that are set to transform CX. The discussion also covers the crucial role of Avaya's vast ecosystem and key partnerships, the impact of emerging tech trends, and how organizations can...

Watch the recorded livestream on Evan Kirstel's Linkedin.