VMblog Expert Interview: Doubling Down on Customer Priorities - How Avaya raised the bar on customer experience through business transformation
Avaya, a leading provider of contact center and communication solutions, is doubling down on putting customers first. In this VMblog Q&A, Avaya CTO Soren Abildgaard discusses how the company is transforming to raise the bar on customer experience. Abildgaard explains Avaya's "Innovation Without Disruption" philosophy, which allows businesses to adopt new technologies like AI, analytics and automation at their own pace - whether full cloud, hybrid or on-premises. This flexible approach ensures companies can...
Read more in VMBlog.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.