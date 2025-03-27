A comprehensive guide to AI in public sector contact centers

In 2018, IBM published a report about the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the public sector titled, “The Future Has Begun.” Today, the report would be titled, “The Future is Here.” In the report, 77% of federal managers said their agencies will need to use AI over the next five years to keep up with the increasing pace of work. Two years later, the world was rocked by a pandemic that...

Read more on CIO.com.