Avaya ‘roaring forward’ in the age of experience

Organising a successful major corporate turnaround in the world of IT is no Mickey Mouse affair, and to be able to count on the continued loyalty of key customer the Walt Disney Company, among other major clients, and get back on track from the dark days of bankruptcy, must be as pleasing to communications and customer experience (CX) technology provider Avaya as it is ironic. Announcing the degree of the bounce-back at its recent Engage 2024 conference in Denver, company president and chief executive officer Alan Masarek said...

Read more on Computer Weekly.