Avaya Announces CX Award Winners, Partners of the Year
Enterprise unified communications giant Avaya has announced the winners of its partners of the year and its inaugural CX Force Awards. The awards recognize what Avaya calls a "new, prestigious recognition for the impressive innovators, strategists and pioneers dedicated to reshaping the world of customer experience." CX award winners span...
Read more on Channel Futures.
