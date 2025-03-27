AI Customer Service in 2024: Balancing AI Adoption & Human Interaction
AI customer experience refers to the integration of artificial intelligence technologies into customer service and support processes to enhance the overall customer journey. It involves using AI-driven solutions, such as customer support chatbots, virtual assistants, predictive analytics tools, and personalized recommendations to provide...
Read more on the Techopedia website.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.