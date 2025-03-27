Avaya CEO On How The Company Is ‘Roaring Back’ With A Focus On Hybrid UC, Collaboration
'The message that I want everyone to come away with is Avaya is roaring back … the uniqueness of the strategy: Innovation without disruption, so, prem[ise] gives way to cloud over time, or voice gives way to digital, and you can happily move those interactions intra-Avaya without ever having disruption, the UC behemoth’s CEO Alan Masarek tells CRN ahead of Avaya ENGAGE 2024...
Read more on CRN.
