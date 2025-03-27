How AI Must Deliver Real Value To Create The Ultimate Customer Experience
Whenever I get the chance to interview the CEO of a major CX company, I jump at the chance. I recently conducted a second interview with Alan Masarek, the CEO of Avaya, a company focused on creating customer experience solutions for large enterprises. My first interview covered an amazing turnaround...
Read more on Forbes.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.