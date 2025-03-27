Reconnecting and Innovating: My First Avaya ENGAGE 2024 Experience Post-Pandemic
I’m heading to Avaya ENGAGE 2024 in Denver on May 13th, marking a significant event as my first Avaya engagement since the pandemic. I’ve collaborated with Avaya for nearly 20 years and I’m excited to experience their latest innovations in customer experience and communications solutions technology live and in-person. This year’s event is packed with insightful sessions focused on AI-driven solutions and strategic insights from industry leaders, including…
