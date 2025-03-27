Elevated, engaged, empowered, and enhanced: The new AI-powered employee journey brought to you by Avaya
Recent years of innovation have shaped the dynamic business landscape, from which the concept of customer journey orchestration has emerged as a critical strategy for organizations aiming to enhance customer experiences and drive business growth. However, as businesses increasingly focus on the customer journey, it’s equally as important to consider the employee journey, its relationship with, and impact on the customer experience.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.