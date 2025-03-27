Avaya, Zoom Launch Partner-Ripe AI Offer
ENTERPRISE CONNECT — Day one of the four-day enterprise technology conference in Orlando, Florida, saw unified communications giant Avaya announce a native integration with Zoom’s newly launched workplace optimization solution, Zoom Workplace. The tool, announced Monday by Zoom, adds artificial intelligence capabilities into the meetings, chat, scheduling and Zoom's whiteboard experience — along with lending users access to Zoom AI Companion, a generative AI digital assistant…
