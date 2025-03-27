Boardroom and IT Need to Speak the Same CX Language
“Customer experience is how brands differentiate, but CX means different things to different people.” That quote is what Alan Masarek, president and CEO of Avaya, included within his opening remarks during a keynote presentation at ITEXPO 2024. That was not the first time I heard it at this year’s show as a few panel discussions have mentioned something similar. “The challenge with CX is we speak about it differently, we need to first…
